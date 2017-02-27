Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Cautious approach pays off for Westpac NZ

Westpac NZ issued a chunky €1bn euro covered bond on Thursday, with leads adopting a cautious approach to pricing at first, tightening the deal 5bp in syndication to reach a record spread for a New Zealand issuer in euros.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 02:00 PM

Joint leads HSBC, JP Morgan and Westpac were mandated on Wednesday for a five year euro deal, following a short European roadshow on Monday and Tuesday.

Leads opened books this morning with initial price thoughts of 12bp area over mid-swaps for a benchmark-sized deal, and gathered a book ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 HSBC 4,036.16 16 6.04%
2 Commerzbank Group 4,025.24 24 6.02%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,839.27 16 5.74%
4 LBBW 3,832.35 17 5.73%
5 UniCredit 3,441.32 25 5.15%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 34,651.03 126 7.97%
2 Morgan Stanley 29,177.75 109 6.71%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,006.26 91 6.21%
4 JPMorgan 25,239.23 117 5.80%
5 HSBC 22,669.48 102 5.21%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 22,807.51 94
2 Morgan Stanley 21,009.07 69
3 JPMorgan 19,370.83 76
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,244.14 67
5 Citi 18,801.67 99

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,598.86 14 4.70%
2 LBBW 3,164.12 11 4.13%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,654.38 10 3.46%
4 BNP Paribas 2,465.63 8 3.22%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,428.94 10 3.17%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,871.94 10 10.56%
2 BNP Paribas 2,621.82 10 9.64%
3 Barclays 2,342.82 7 8.62%
4 HSBC 2,079.93 15 7.65%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,926.69 12 7.09%