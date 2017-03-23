Arcos Dorados joins corp pipe after Unicomer success

Arcos Dorados said on Thursday that it was planning to issue new senior unsecured bonds to repay a secured loan provided by Citi, Itaú, JP Morgan and Santander and to finance an ongoing tender offer for its existing 2023s.B1/BB+ rated Arcos Dorados, which operates McDonald's franchises across Latin ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.