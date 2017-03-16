Netmarble launches pre-marketing for $2.4bn IPO

Netmarble began testing investor appetite for its second quarter listing on Monday, shortly after filing a securities registration statement with the Korean regulator.The company is aiming to list 16.95m primary shares on the Kospi, and is marketing them at a range of W121,000-W157,000 apiece, according to a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.