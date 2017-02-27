Gothenburg mandates for Nordic bonds

A minimum equivalent to Skr1bn ($113m) will be issued next week in the two Nordic currencies, although lead manager DNB is expecting more interest.
"We will launch and price on the same day," said a banker on the deal.A fresh comparison point for pricing is a Skr2.25bn five year ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.