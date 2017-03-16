Irdai outlines insurance investments in Reits, InvITs

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said in a statement on Tuesday that an insurer can invest up to 3% of its fund size or as much as 5% of the units issued by a single Reit or InvIT, whichever is lower.No investments can ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.