Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Queensland debuts green bond

Queensland Treasury Corporation on Wednesday became the second Australian sub-sovereign to issue a green bond.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 04:30 PM

Leads ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and National Australia Bank priced the 3% March 2024 bond at 6bp over the exchange for physical margin of the June 2017 Australian government futures, equivalent to 33.5bp over the Australian government curve, to yield 3.0275%.

The bond grew to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 1,667.54 6 8.37%
2 BNP Paribas 1,624.48 5 8.15%
3 Citi 1,570.11 9 7.88%
4 Natixis 1,533.59 4 7.69%
5 Barclays 1,524.38 4 7.65%