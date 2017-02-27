Watermark
EIB returns to long end for green tap

The European Investment Bank has tapped its longest green line, adding €500m to the November 2037 Climate Awareness Bond.

  By Lewis McLellan
  03:00 PM

BarclaysCrédit AgricoleCommerzbankJP Morganand SEB ran the books for the tap, opening books on Tuesday morning with price guidance of 1bp area over mid-swaps. The trade was eventually priced at mid-swaps flat, offering a yield of 1.432%.

