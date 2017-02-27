Gazprom plots dollar market return, picks Japanese banks

The Ba1/BB+/BBB rated borrower will meet investors in LA and New York on Monday and Tuesday respectively ahead of a planned 144A/Reg S benchmark deal in an intermediate maturity.
Gazprombank, JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko are arranging the roadshow.Gazprom has ...
