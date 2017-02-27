Watermark
Gazprom plots dollar market return, picks Japanese banks

Gazprom looks set to return to the dollar market for the first time in more than three years, following the announcement on Wednesday of plans for a US roadshow next week.

The Ba1/BB+/BBB rated borrower will meet investors in LA and New York on Monday and Tuesday respectively ahead of a planned 144A/Reg S benchmark deal in an intermediate maturity.

Gazprombank, JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko are arranging the roadshow.

