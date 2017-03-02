SBI swells to $750m with Indian bank support
State Bank of India has increased its latest fundraising in the syndicated loan market to $750m, fully exercising a $150m greenshoe. Allocations to the foreign branches of Indian banks accounted for 40% of the final facility amount.
Among the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, National Bank of Abu Dhabi retained the highest amount of $55m. The remaining five — Axis Bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Standard Chartered — held on to $42m each at the end of general syndication, said a
...
