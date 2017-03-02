Investors look past problems as Noble bags $750m

Joint bookrunners HSBC, ING, Morgan Stanley and Société Générale opened books for Noble’s five non call three notes on Monday morning at the Asia open, with guidance released at the 9% area.The deal attracted over $500m of orders by mid morning in Hong Kong, before building further ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.