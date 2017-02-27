Watermark
Deutsche trains sights on FIG and SSA revival

Deutsche Bank’s restructuring and capital raising will reallocate capital into its corporate finance business — and that will go, in part, to fuelling its FIG capital and SSA franchises, as well as into ABS, commercial real estate, and transport, infrastructure and energy.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 06:00 PM

Deutsche said in a presentation to analysts on Monday afternoon that it wanted to regain its number one position in European corporate finance, and specifically, to “extend corporate DCM leadership into FIG capital and SSAs”.

It also said that it wanted to “deploy capital to maximise economies ...

