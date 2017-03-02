Watermark
NEX hires Swinburne for regulatory unit

NEX Group, the e-trading company spun out of ICAP and Tullet Prebon's merger, has hired Dr Kay Swinburne, an MEP who has been at the heart of writing trading regulation, to its new regulatory think-tank.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 02 Mar 2017

Swinburne will be chairing NEX Reg, which NEX describes as "a new think tank focused on regulatory and market structure issues".

This unit sits within NEX Optimisation, a company that helps clients optimise resource use across transaction lifecycles. 

It will publish white papers and host events for finance professionals to ...

