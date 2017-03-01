EIB storms out with €5bn

The trade received orders in excess of €9.5bn, including €1.1bn of interest from joint lead managers Barclays, Crédit Agricole,Goldman Sachs and LBBW. The leads set price guidance of mid-swaps minus 11bp area but, thanks to the strength of the book, were able to revise guidance first to 12bp
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.