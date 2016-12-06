Euronext hires new Portugal head

Rodrigues da Silva will join Euronext in March following regulatory approvals. He joins from Caixa Geral de Depósitos, the state owned banking group, where he was most recently an executive board member. At Caixa, he had overall responsibility for technology, operations, marketing, communications and organization.He replaces ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.