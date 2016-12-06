Watermark
Euronext hires new Portugal head

Euronext has appointed Paolo Rodrigues da Silva as the new head of its Lisbon office.

Rodrigues da Silva will join Euronext in March following regulatory approvals. He joins from Caixa Geral de Depósitos, the state owned banking group, where he was most recently an executive board member. At Caixa, he had overall responsibility for technology, operations, marketing, communications and organization.

