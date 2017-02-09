Watermark
Go to Global edition

S Chand starts guaging investor interest

Indian school textbook publisher S Chand and Co has begun pre-marketing its IPO, which comprises primary and secondary equity.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 09:30 AM

The IPO will include new equity worth Rp3bn ($44.8m) and an offer for sale of 6.02m secondary shares. Providing the stock are promoters Himanshu Gupta, Dinesh Kumar Jhunjhnuwala and Neerja Jhunjhnuwala, and shareholders Nirmala Gupta, Savita Gupta, Ankita Gupta, Guarav Kumar Jhunjhnuwala and Everstone Capital Partners.

S Chand ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 18.01
2 Everbright Securities 16.95
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 10.59
4 HSBC 6.99
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 6.36

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Feb 2017
1 China International Capital Corp Ltd 3,569.57 6 14.07%
2 Haitong Securities Ltd 2,721.76 15 10.73%
3 CITIC Securities 2,601.54 9 10.26%
4 China Securities Co Ltd 2,103.09 12 8.29%
5 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd 1,416.91 4 5.59%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Feb 2017
1 Citi 4,281.04 17 10.33%
2 JPMorgan 3,323.97 15 8.02%
3 HSBC 2,968.66 19 7.16%
4 Morgan Stanley 2,803.34 11 6.76%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,737.46 11 6.61%

Asian polls & awards

  • Asiamoney Best Brands in Finance Poll

    Asiamoney is delighted to announce the launch of the Asiamoney Best Brands in Finance Poll. We want to hear what you, our readers, think makes a top brand among financial market participants in Asia-Pacific — and which companies have the very strongest brands in the markets you know best.

  • China Private Banking Awards 2017

    China’s private banking industry is growing in leaps and bounds. High- and ultra-high-net-worth mainland customers are increasingly mobile, demanding best-in-class service from their financial providers. Banks are adapting to the changing world, rolling out innovative and sophisticated services to their high-end clientele. In recognition of China’s advances in the field, Asiamoney is proud to announce the winners of its awards for best mainland private banks for 2016.

  • Corporate Governance Poll 2016: Time to get serious

    Asia has taken its time in improving corporate governance standards, with experts agreeing on the need for broader action. But Taiwan and Hong Kong firms seem to be moving in the right direction, as shown in the results of this year's Asiamoney Corporate Governance poll. Paolo Danese reports.

  • Best Managed Company Awards 2016: Asia’s finest stand out

    Asiamoney is pleased to present its choices for Asia’s Best Managed Companies in 2016. In a year marked by political and economic upheaval, the region’s best firms and executives impressed on through a combination of factors including financial performance, innovation and strategic execution.

  • Brokers Poll 2016: The right call

    Analysts in Asia are used to dealing with dynamic and unpredictable markets but the events of this year provided a real test of mettle. Against a backdrop of global political upheaval and worsening economic outlook at home, the winners of Asiamoney’s 2016 Brokers Poll have proved they have what it takes to impress their clients.