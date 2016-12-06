BXR-Bakala vehicle exits Ferrexpo through £126m ABB

Deutsche Bank was bookrunner.
The block of 77.5m shares was launched on Thursday shortly after the market close, when Ferrexpo, which is listed in London, had ended trading at 140.2p a share.Ferrexpo's shares have ridden a rollercoaster since 2007, peaking at over 400p in 2008 and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.