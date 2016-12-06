Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Exane BNP Paribas makes senior hires to push cash equities

BNP Paribas, which hired a new head of equity capital markets earlier this week, has also hired two senior bankers in its cash equities business and revealed the destination of its outgoing head of ECM.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 11:00 AM

Bénédicte Thibord is joining Exane BNP Paribas from Kepler Cheuvreux as global head of corporate access. She had been at Kepler since 2008, most recently as global head of SmartConnect.

Phil Griffith joins Exane as deputy head of equity sales, having worked for 16 years at Morgan Stanley, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 Citi 35,941.13 111 8.93%
2 Barclays 31,588.47 86 7.85%
3 JPMorgan 27,799.55 107 6.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,706.86 75 6.88%
5 HSBC 21,949.38 82 5.45%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Commerzbank Group 114.00 1 66.16%
2 CaixaBank 37.05 1 21.50%
3 UniCredit 10.62 1 6.17%
3 BNP Paribas 10.62 1 6.17%
Subtotal 172.30 3 100.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 949.97 3 14.14%
2 UBS 658.66 5 9.80%
3 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 9.77%
4 JPMorgan 614.28 5 9.14%
5 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 6.08%