Deutsche Börse to build up blockchain for collateral transfer
Deutsche Börse is working on a “collateralised coin” using blockchain technology, which it hopes could ease payments and the moves of collateral between the clearing members of its centralised counterparty (CCP), Eurex. The initiative follows closely on the heels of two earlier blockchain-inspired collaborative efforts that aim to ease cross-border collateral transfer and the securities settlement process.
The collateralised coin, Collco, is at this stage just an idea, but Deutsche Börse has high hopes for it.Collco
is not a substitute for cash but it transforms
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.