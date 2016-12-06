Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EIB wants close relationship with the UK after Brexit

Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, expressed on Tuesday his hopes that the Bank could keep a strong relationship with the UK after it withdraws from the EU.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 10:45 AM


Article 308 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union says that “the members of the European Investment Bank shall be the Member States (of the EU)”. But Hoyer stressed that these rules could change when the Brexit deal is negotiated. “If, at the end of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 Citi 35,941.13 111 8.93%
2 Barclays 31,588.47 86 7.85%
3 JPMorgan 27,799.55 107 6.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,706.86 75 6.88%
5 HSBC 21,949.38 82 5.45%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Commerzbank Group 114.00 1 66.16%
2 CaixaBank 37.05 1 21.50%
3 UniCredit 10.62 1 6.17%
3 BNP Paribas 10.62 1 6.17%
Subtotal 172.30 3 100.00%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 949.97 3 14.14%
2 UBS 658.66 5 9.80%
3 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 9.77%
4 JPMorgan 614.28 5 9.14%
5 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 6.08%