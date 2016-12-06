EIB wants close relationship with the UK after Brexit
Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, expressed on Tuesday his hopes that the Bank could keep a strong relationship with the UK after it withdraws from the EU.
Article 308 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union says that “the members of the European Investment Bank shall be the Member States (of the EU)”. But Hoyer stressed that these rules could change when the Brexit deal is negotiated. “If, at the end of
...
