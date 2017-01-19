Fujian Zhanglong makes swift comeback with tap
Fujian Zhanglong Group Co is tapping its three year notes sold at the end of 2016, taking advantage of one of the last issuance windows before the Lunar New Year.
The Chinese company's $150m 4.50% 2019 was not only its inaugural offering, but also the first from a local government financing vehicle in the Fujian province, one of the wealthier provinces in the country. Those notes were sold at 99.183 with a yield of 4.8%, with bankers saying
...
