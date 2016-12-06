Covered Bond Label spreads to Canada as RBC joins
Royal Bank of Canada is set to become the first covered bond issuer in Canada to join the Covered Bond Label initiative.
The Label, which sets standards for covered bond transparency, comparability and quality, now extends to 16 countries. Its expansion into Canada with Royal Bank of Canada
follows its earlier enlargement to Singapore and shows the increasingly global nature of the initiative. The Label now covers 82 issuers,
