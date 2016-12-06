Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Covered Bond Label spreads to Canada as RBC joins

Royal Bank of Canada is set to become the first covered bond issuer in Canada to join the Covered Bond Label initiative.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:15 PM
The Label, which sets standards for covered bond transparency, comparability and quality, now extends to 16 countries. Its expansion into Canada with Royal Bank of Canada follows its earlier enlargement to Singapore and shows the increasingly global nature of the initiative. The Label now covers 82 issuers, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 HSBC 2,397.96 9 4.23%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,188.22 8 3.86%
3 LBBW 1,773.99 6 3.13%
4 UBS 1,773.35 6 3.13%
5 BNP Paribas 1,771.98 5 3.12%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 Jan 2017
1 Citi 8,638.50 15 11.13%
2 Barclays 7,212.69 10 9.29%
3 Goldman Sachs 6,158.31 19 7.93%
4 Credit Suisse 5,544.13 9 7.14%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,837.98 10 6.23%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Citi 7,161.15 5 19.51%
2 Barclays 5,414.82 3 14.75%
3 Credit Suisse 4,540.95 3 12.37%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,308.61 5 6.29%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,294.43 1 6.25%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,188.22 8 11.15%
2 LBBW 1,773.99 6 9.04%
3 BNP Paribas 1,422.29 4 7.25%
4 HSBC 1,372.05 4 6.99%
5 UBS 1,350.40 4 6.88%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Jan 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 811.76 5 11.41%
2 Citi 712.63 4 10.01%
3 BNP Paribas 602.64 3 8.47%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 546.86 3 7.68%
5 JPMorgan 436.73 3 6.14%