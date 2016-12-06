Watermark
Belgium eyeing return to ultra long

Belgium is hoping to revisit the distant reaches of its euro curve, telling GlobalCapital that it is looking at selling 40 year debt in 2017.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 05:30 PM

Anne Leclercq, director of treasury and capital markets at Belgian’s debt agency, told GlobalCapital that of the two syndications that Belgium is targeting in the rest of 2017, she hopes one will have a 40 year maturity.

The deal would likely be combined with a shorter tranche. Leclercq ...

