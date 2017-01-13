Watermark
Primary dealerships under scrutiny as Cred Ag drops three

Crédit Agricole has pulled out of the primary dealerships of three countries, the latest bank to scale down the number of countries in which it is active as a PD. It is unlikely to the be the last this year, according to a GlobalCapital poll of DCM heads.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 13 Jan 2017

The French bank has dropped Austria, Ireland and the Netherlands, although in the Netherlands’ case it was only a primary dealer for bills.

As with other banks that have pulled back from primary dealerships over the last few years, cost pressures were the cause.

“Following the impact of ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,018.09 1 10.19%
2 Morgan Stanley 662.83 1 6.63%
2 JPMorgan 662.83 1 6.63%
2 HSBC 662.83 1 6.63%
2 Danske Bank 662.83 1 6.63%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 2,330.63 2 20.05%
2 HSBC 1,894.84 2 16.30%
2 Barclays 1,894.84 2 16.30%
4 Nomura 998.19 1 8.59%
4 Goldman Sachs 998.19 1 8.59%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,111.53 5 17.78%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,735.23 4 15.63%
3 HSBC 2,589.66 3 14.80%
4 LBBW 2,024.41 4 11.57%
5 Barclays 1,213.11 3 6.93%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,645.60 8 20.19%
2 HSBC 5,035.27 7 18.01%
3 Barclays 3,601.40 7 12.88%
4 LBBW 1,982.12 3 7.09%
5 Citi 1,738.14 5 6.22%