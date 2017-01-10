Watermark
High yield borrowers should use Channel Islands wisely

A growing number of European high yield bonds are being listed on the Channel Islands Securities Exchange to avoid onerous EU regulations. But borrowers should avoid too many visits to the offshore haven for the good of their market.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 10 Jan 2017

There is a saying in English that for every law there is a loophole, and similar sayings in Italian and French.

So it is fitting that the City, that most Europe-facing of British industries, has engineered a swift bypass of a financial directive from the European Union. High yield ...

