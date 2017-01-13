Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Funding requirement
|Raised (%)
|Date
Austria
|€1.1bn
|€20bn-€22bn (i)
|5%
|Jan 13
Belgium
|€0bn
|€35bn (ii)
|0%
|Jan 13
Denmark
|Dkr2.1bn
|Dkr65bn (€8.8bn) (iii)
|3%
|Jan 13
Finland
|€0bn
|€15.9bn (iv)
|0%
|Jan 13
France
|€10.259bn
|€185bn (v)
|6%
|Jan 13
Germany
|€5bn
|€152bn (vi)
|3%
|Jan 13
