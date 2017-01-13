Watermark
Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

Find out how far European sovereigns have progressed through their funding programmes two weeks into the year.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 13 Jan 2017
 BorrowerAmount raised Funding requirement Raised (%) Date 

Austria		 €1.1bn€20bn-€22bn (i)5%Jan 13

Belgium		 €0bn €35bn (ii) 0%Jan 13

Denmark		 Dkr2.1bnDkr65bn (€8.8bn) (iii) 3%Jan 13

Finland		 €0bn€15.9bn (iv)0%Jan 13

France		 €10.259bn€185bn (v) 6%Jan 13

Germany		 €5bn€152bn (vi) 3%Jan 13

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,018.09 1 10.19%
2 Morgan Stanley 662.83 1 6.63%
2 JPMorgan 662.83 1 6.63%
2 HSBC 662.83 1 6.63%
2 Danske Bank 662.83 1 6.63%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 2,330.63 2 20.05%
2 HSBC 1,894.84 2 16.30%
2 Barclays 1,894.84 2 16.30%
4 Nomura 998.19 1 8.59%
4 Goldman Sachs 998.19 1 8.59%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 3,111.53 5 17.78%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,735.23 4 15.63%
3 HSBC 2,589.66 3 14.80%
4 LBBW 2,024.41 4 11.57%
5 Barclays 1,213.11 3 6.93%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jan 2017
1 JPMorgan 5,645.60 8 20.19%
2 HSBC 5,035.27 7 18.01%
3 Barclays 3,601.40 7 12.88%
4 LBBW 1,982.12 3 7.09%
5 Citi 1,738.14 5 6.22%