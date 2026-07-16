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articles
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SSA issuers increase focus on PPs amid quieter period for public markets
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◆ New sterling five year lands after BoE Level B upgrade ◆ Dollar FRN 'snowball' as $2bn raised ◆ Callable issuance steady as zero structures cool
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◆ IFC's first green dollar benchmark since 2017 breaks US Treasury spread record ◆ Green investors made 4bp tightening possible ◆ Third of IFC funding comes from MTNs
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Valentino opts for euro FRN, while Iberdrola looks to offshore renminbi
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Simplifying MTN and bond market processes the focus, says Agora's Berman
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Supranationals also find demand in emerging market currencies, while banks turn to floaters and corporates add to existing lines
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While European companies lock in attractive euro funding through private placements
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Front-loaded funding and an uncertain rates outlook have left investors short of papers
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Kookmin Bank goes digital in dollars, yen issuance ahead of BoJ, as Volkswagen meets euro demand
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The sovereign returned with a sizeable structured note
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Investors seek structured and vanilla FRNs from credit and SSA issuers amid sharp rate fluctuations
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Peace agreement will be needed to restore normal enthusiasm