Another ABF lender collapses, development banks max out private placements

Barely six months after the controversial collapse of Market Financial Solutions, another UK specialist lender has tumbled. The failure of Amplifi is another blow to the banks and other institutions that fund the specialist lenders through asset-backed finance.

But the devil, or perhaps in this case the angel, is in the detail. For the two situations have stark differences. We explain why the ABF industry is taking Amplifi's collapse in its stride.

Meanwhile, some of the world's most prominent multilateral development bank bond issuers have increased the portion of their funding done through private placements rather than through their core public benchmark bond programmes. We examine what is driving the change.

Finally, European banks are issuing more and more ESG-labelled debt. This has often been a way for issuers to save on funding costs by targeting a product with a captive investor base. However, there is little of this so-called greenium to be had. So what is behind the volumes? We reveal all.