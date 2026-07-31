Another ABF lender collapses, development banks max out private placements

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Another ABF lender collapses, development banks max out private placements

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAtanas DinovAddison GongTom HallFlynn Nicholls
July 31, 2026 07:59 pm

◆ The collapse of another specialist lender hits asset-backed lending but why it's different this time ◆ MDBs ramp up private funding ◆ No greenium but European banks happy to print more ESG labelled debt

Marshall amps wall on main stage at Download Festival on 13th June 2014 - Donington Park

Barely six months after the controversial collapse of Market Financial Solutions, another UK specialist lender has tumbled. The failure of Amplifi is another blow to the banks and other institutions that fund the specialist lenders through asset-backed finance.

But the devil, or perhaps in this case the angel, is in the detail. For the two situations have stark differences. We explain why the ABF industry is taking Amplifi's collapse in its stride.

Meanwhile, some of the world's most prominent multilateral development bank bond issuers have increased the portion of their funding done through private placements rather than through their core public benchmark bond programmes. We examine what is driving the change.

Finally, European banks are issuing more and more ESG-labelled debt. This has often been a way for issuers to save on funding costs by targeting a product with a captive investor base. However, there is little of this so-called greenium to be had. So what is behind the volumes? We reveal all.

Now read on:

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Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
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Jon Hay
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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Addison Gong
SSA editor GlobalCapital
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Tom Hall
European securitization reporter
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Flynn Nicholls

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