La Caixa

Most Read

  1. Bond Comments
    FCC Aqualia EUR700m 1.413% June 22, EUR650m 2.629% June 27
    June 01, 2017
  2. Bond Comments
    Telefonica EUR1.25bn 1.528% Jan 25, EUR500m 2.318% Jan 28
    January 12, 2017
  3. Bond Comments
    Gas Natural EUR1bn 1.375% Jan 27
    January 12, 2017
  4. Bond Comments
    EDP EUR600m 1.875% Sept 23
    January 26, 2017
  5. FIG Bond Comments
    Criteria Caixa EUR750m 1.5% May 23
    May 04, 2017
