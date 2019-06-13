La Caixa
-
A trio of Spanish banks hit the euro market this week, led by a popular offering of non-preferred senior bonds from CaixaBank.
-
Mauritius Commercial Bank has raised a new dual tranche $800m loan after receiving commitments of over $1bn. The deal was welcomed by bankers as one of the few new money financings in the market.
-
CaixaBank took advantage of strong market conditions to issue a €1bn seven year senior preferred transaction on Tuesday with strong demand allowing the issuer to price flat to its curve. At the same time, RBS opened order books for a dollar-denominated five year senior deal.
-
Telefónica, the Spanish telecoms group with €55bn of debt, came to the euro market on Tuesday to refinance two of its hybrid capital bonds. It launched a tender offer for the pair, which now total €1.3bn, and a hybrid new issue to replace them, tacking on opportunistically a 10 year senior bond issue.
-
Southern European banks were given a lift at the beginning of the week, when they emerged from the European Central Bank’s annual supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP) with their capital requirements broadly unchanged.
-
On Friday, American data centre owner Digital Realty sold the first green corporate bond in euros of 2019, but investors did not have long to wait for the second one as Italian energy company Enel also chose to issue in the format.
-
Banks broke in the new year with an outpouring of primary market sales this week. But an improved backdrop in the euro market has yet to convince anyone that their fears about 2019 might have been misplaced, with bankers warning that conditions could soon take a turn for the worse, writes Tyler Davies.
-
CaixaBank was testing the strength of appetite for riskier debt instruments in the euro market on Thursday, bringing the lowest rated deal from bank so far this year.
-
Spanish banks were among the best performers in the debt and equity markets on Wednesday, after the country’s Supreme Court surprised market participants by reversing a ruling that would have meant that lenders were liable to pay stamp duty on mortgage loans.
-
CaixaBank and Commerzbank proved popular in the euro market this week, after timing their latest non-preferred senior debt sales to perfection.
-
CaixaBank proved popular this week on its return to the non-preferred senior bond market, raising €1bn and welcoming more than two times as many orders.
-
One of Europe’s major electricity producers, Portugal’s EDP, sold its first green bond on Tuesday, aligning its fundraising with the company’s green principles. Meanwhile, Dutch airport owner and operator Royal Schiphol Group announced plans for its debut green bond. Both followed French vehicle leasing company ALD’s inaugural green bond.