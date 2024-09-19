GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),
having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Issue 1875

Top Stories
SSA
‘Substantial’ volume to hit SSA market as rate cut dust settles
Crowded London Underground station platform and train, Tottenham Court Road tube station busy with passengers at peak time. Packed
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSA market takes Fed’s bumper cut in stride

Washington,USA.18th September 2024.The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday slashed interest rates by 50 basis points amid cooling inflation and a weakening labor market, marking the first rate cut in over four years, September 18, 2024.Credit: Sha Hanting/Chi
Elias Wilson, September 19, 2024
SSA
Old Lady skips rate cut as SSA market prepares for action
Elias Wilson, September 19, 2024
Supras and agencies
NRW.Bank relies on domestic support to clear 15 year social
Addison Gong, September 18, 2024
Supras and agencies
World Bank issues first regular Swissie bond for a decade
Elias Wilson, September 17, 2024
Supras and agencies
EIB returns to sterling for £750m on quiet Monday
Addison Gong, September 16, 2024
Financial Institutions
FIG

'Now is the time to act' as FIG market eagerly enters new rate cycle

200129 -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 29, 2020. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged and maintained
Atanas Dinov, September 19, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Nordea finds ‘perfect storm’ in rallying AT1 market
Atanas Dinov, September 19, 2024
FIG
Crédit Agricole rides FOMC wave, catching ‘high quality’ bid for duration
Sarah Ainsworth, September 19, 2024
FIG
Greek banks ‘complete’ bond market normalisation
Atanas Dinov, September 17, 2024
Regulatory Capital
UPDATE: Arion improves funding metrics for Icelandic AT1s
Atanas Dinov, September 18, 2024
Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

Price point a challenge as duration talk returns to euro covered bonds

10 candles on a birthday cake for tenth birthday
Frank Jackman, September 19, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
More Boligkreditt to be regular euro benchmark covered issuer
Frank Jackman, September 19, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
UniCredit’s Czech unit sells €500m covered after M&A talk
Frank Jackman, September 18, 2024
Covered Bonds
KHFC to issue social covered bond next week
Frank Jackman, September 18, 2024
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
UBS euro covered attracts strong real money demand
Frank Jackman, September 16, 2024
Securitization
RMBS Europe

Specialist lenders aim to innovate as RMBS volumes pick up

Cube houses (Kubuswoningen) are a set of innovative houses built in Rotterdam designed by architect Piet Blom
George Smith, September 19, 2024
ABS Europe
Investors bite back as EU ABS deals get tougher
Tom Lemmon, September 19, 2024
CMBS US
'Game on' for CMBS but rates rally to force yield seekers down the curve
Nick Conforti, September 19, 2024
ABS US
PK AirFinance prices in ‘vote of confidence’ for aircraft ABS
Diana Bravo, September 18, 2024
CLOs Europe
Redding Ridge prices ahead of euro CLO deal surge
Austin Barnes, September 19, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

IG corp mandates line up after Fed makes big cut

Control cabinet of a brake system, showroom of the Knorr-Bremse AG company, Munich, Bavaria, Germany
Mike Turner, September 19, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Great Portland Estates sells £250m in quiet before a storm
Mike Turner, September 18, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Coke bottler commands attention in busy Monday
Mike Turner, September 16, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Fed cut lines up dollar corporate bond boom
David Rothnie, September 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Asia

Asia's loans bankers pin hopes on rate cuts to revive borrowing

Chennai India motorcycle factory from Alamy 19Sep24 575x375
Rashmi Kumar, September 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Halyk reopens Kazakh banks’ international loan account
Mike Turner, September 18, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Beko loan debut opened door for Arcelik to raise lira debt
Mike Turner, September 19, 2024
Syndicated Loans
Urban Logistics finds space for bigger bank loan
Mike Turner, September 17, 2024
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

Romania is next in CEE sovereign Samurai run

Buildings on George Baritiu street in the old town in Brasov, a city in the central Transylvania region of Romania.
Francesca Young, September 18, 2024
Emerging Markets
Bank Millennium sets spread through fair value
Francesca Young, September 18, 2024
Emerging Markets
Latvia’s long seven year draws big book
Francesca Young, September 17, 2024
Emerging Markets
CPI follows downgrade with strong bond market return
Francesca Young, September 17, 2024
EM LatAm
Raízen catches bid on break after second blockbuster of the year
Oliver West, September 16, 2024
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Rivetti exits Moncler stake and Swedish pair tap blocks market

Pedestrians in Chelsea in New York wear Moncler brand parkas on Thursday, December 23, 2021 (© Richard B. Levine)
Gaia Freydefont, September 18, 2024
Equity IPOs
Oman’s E&P privatisation to break frontier market IPO records
Gaia Freydefont, September 16, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Developer CTP raises equity in market ‘as good as it’s going to get’
Gaia Freydefont, September 17, 2024
Equity IPOs
No time to wait in Saudi IPOs as Fourth Milling opens book
Gaia Freydefont, September 16, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Ionos’s first block since IPO goes to long-onlies
Gaia Freydefont, September 17, 2024
People and Markets
People News

Deutsche promotes pair of MDs to run IB coverage

Deutsche Bank London HQ Moorfields from Alamy 18Sep24 575x375
David Rothnie, September 18, 2024
SSA People and Markets
ESM head of funding to depart
Addison Gong, September 17, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Afme head of capital markets to retire
Tom Lemmon, September 18, 2024
The Sustainable Economy
SEB makes Flensborg head of water banking
Jon Hay, September 17, 2024
FIG People and Markets
ABN Amro hires from Morgan Stanley for FIG syndicate
Atanas Dinov, September 16, 2024
Southpaw
Sewing, Christian (Deutsche Bank) in 2021 from Alamy 19Sep24 575x375
Southpaw
Deutsche should not be a dog in the Commerzbank manger
UniCredit’s raid to buy 9% of Commerzbank gives Deutsche three choices — all unattractive. But one is clearly less bad than the others