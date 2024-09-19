Issue 1875
Top Stories
-
2024 DCM plans mostly unchanged but set up for 2025 looks better
-
Tweaks needed — and wanted — if DLT pilot regime is to take off
-
Problems at BMW and VW weigh on the sector amid contagion worries
-
Morose investors doubt their ability to capitalise on crowded market
Leader
-
Regulators' sandbox may just be bypassed
-
It’s who buys the bond, not how much they pay that counts
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
Southpaw
UniCredit’s raid to buy 9% of Commerzbank gives Deutsche three choices — all unattractive. But one is clearly less bad than the others