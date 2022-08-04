All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1766

Top Stories

BoE QE unwind plan sparks debate about market disruption

Guatemala’s sweet surprise nudges EM issuance window open

Direct lenders turn creative as special situations come into vogue

European CLO equity investors still taking risks despite arb challenge

Leader

Emerging market issuers should take heed of Guatemala's example

Public Sector

ADB themed deal finds Kauri market in rude health

BTP-Bund narrows as market clings to optimism

Economic data to drive SSAs through summer slowdown

Liz and Rishi — leave the Old Lady alone

Covered Bonds

Defensive Deka Pfandbrief almost nine times covered

ECB covered bond purchases could rise in September

Financial Institutions

Credit Suisse hit with Moody's downgrade

Barclays to score dollar AT1

NatWest Markets prints Kangaroo debut

Securitization

Loan prices push equity investors away from European CLOs

RMBS duo price but public deals still absent

S&P revises down securitization issuance forecast yet again

auxmoney gains flexibility with €500m loan

Stream of RMBS supply pushes spreads wider

Corporate Bonds

US tech firms likely to resist euro as Meta heads for dollar debut

Saint-Gobain builds big book in ‘undersupplied’ market

Corporates told to print now as Saint-Gobain tightens at open

Selp books bulge but investors demand spread

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

Eni raises €6bn in first syndicated loan

Vetropack signs €150m debut Schuldschein

Balbec closes fifth fund on $1.5bn

Emerging Markets

Pampa hits debt swap target after sweetening terms

Ukrainian bondholders will accept losses but not unfairness

No rush for Suriname bondholders with restructuring still elusive

Naftogaz bondholders urge others to reject new consent solicitation

HSBC’s Mahjour departs for sabbatical

Equity

US convertible market reopens as rising cost of borrowing stings issuers

Saietta increases deal size on ABB

Bank of America names head of EMEA strategic equity solutions

Alimak Group plans €240m rights issue to buy Tractel

EuroGroup Laminations appoints banks to lead 2023 IPO

Market News

M&A helps European IBs weather H1 storm

People Moves

Barclays bets on M&A advisory with new co-head

Barclays hires European treasurer

Societe Generale hires new managing directors for its energy team

Southpaw

HSBC brings back inner circle for Ping An defence plan

