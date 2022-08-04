GlobalCapital
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1766
Top Stories
BoE QE unwind plan sparks debate about market disruption
Guatemala’s sweet surprise nudges EM issuance window open
Direct lenders turn creative as special situations come into vogue
European CLO equity investors still taking risks despite arb challenge
Leader
Emerging market issuers should take heed of Guatemala's example
Public Sector
ADB themed deal finds Kauri market in rude health
BTP-Bund narrows as market clings to optimism
Economic data to drive SSAs through summer slowdown
Liz and Rishi — leave the Old Lady alone
Covered Bonds
Defensive Deka Pfandbrief almost nine times covered
ECB covered bond purchases could rise in September
Financial Institutions
Credit Suisse hit with Moody's downgrade
Barclays to score dollar AT1
NatWest Markets prints Kangaroo debut
Securitization
Loan prices push equity investors away from European CLOs
RMBS duo price but public deals still absent
S&P revises down securitization issuance forecast yet again
auxmoney gains flexibility with €500m loan
Stream of RMBS supply pushes spreads wider
Corporate Bonds
US tech firms likely to resist euro as Meta heads for dollar debut
Saint-Gobain builds big book in ‘undersupplied’ market
Corporates told to print now as Saint-Gobain tightens at open
Selp books bulge but investors demand spread
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Eni raises €6bn in first syndicated loan
Vetropack signs €150m debut Schuldschein
Balbec closes fifth fund on $1.5bn
Emerging Markets
Pampa hits debt swap target after sweetening terms
Ukrainian bondholders will accept losses but not unfairness
No rush for Suriname bondholders with restructuring still elusive
Naftogaz bondholders urge others to reject new consent solicitation
HSBC’s Mahjour departs for sabbatical
Equity
US convertible market reopens as rising cost of borrowing stings issuers
Saietta increases deal size on ABB
Bank of America names head of EMEA strategic equity solutions
Alimak Group plans €240m rights issue to buy Tractel
EuroGroup Laminations appoints banks to lead 2023 IPO
Market News
M&A helps European IBs weather H1 storm
People Moves
Barclays bets on M&A advisory with new co-head
Barclays hires European treasurer
Societe Generale hires new managing directors for its energy team
Bank of America names head of EMEA strategic equity solutions
Southpaw
HSBC brings back inner circle for Ping An defence plan
