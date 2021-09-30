Issue 1723
Cover Stories
Leader
Public Sector
Bond Comments
Covered Bonds
Financial Institutions
Bond Comments
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
High Yield
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People Moves
Columns
-
A pioneering structure to mitigate currency risk used in Arion Bank’s debut euro covered bond will improve issuance prospects for borrowers in the emerging markets
-
Popular scheme is promising way to shift companies towards net zero
-
Five deals this week tipped sterling into its busiest year to date since 2009
-
Busy September ends in soft patch
-
Plunging prices present buying opportunity for hungry investors
-
Fashionable green bond comes through curve, unrated issuer wide of it
-
Abu Dhabi’s privatisation programme is making progress after years of very few large IPOs in the UAE
-
Russian Railways and MunHyp find Swiss demand at opposite ends of the credit curve
-
Nomura is rebooting its global investment banking ambitions based on the strengths of its ESG advisory capabilities in the US, but how can it ensure its expansion is sustainable?
-
Ericsson's second KPI focuses on aligning high emitting suppliers to a global warming target
-
New revolvers refinance debt signed at height of corona-crisis
-
The UK supermarket landlord wants to raise £100m to fund growth towards a goal of 10% market share, according to one of its co-founders