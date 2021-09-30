Global Derivatives Awards 2021 — the winners
GlobalCapital revealed the winners of its Global Derivatives Awards for 2021 on Wednesday night at a gala event in London
GlobalCapital was delighted to be joined by some of the very best the derivatives industry has to offer in London on Wednesday at its Global Derivatives Awards for 2021. It was an absolute pleasure to host the newspaper's first physical event since lockdown began.
While so much has changed for so many of us in terms of how and where we work and the sort of work we are doing, these awards are remarkably consistent.
As always, we seek to reward not simply the biggest firm in each category but in particular we hope to recognise growth, innovation and those that went above and beyond for their clients and in advocating for the derivatives industry.
To identify those organisations, we sounded the market many months ago to see who you considered the best in each category and whether we needed to update the awards to reflect better the changing face of the markets.
To that end, we have added two new awards to this year’s pile: Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year and Digital Index Provider of the Year.
Having put together a shortlist of nominees for each category that we were confident reflected the best in class, our awards research team undertook an exhaustive process of listening to pitches.
They conducted over 60 of these meetings — some containing more than one awards pitch, of course — over the summer. Based on that information, we have picked who we are confident are the most deserving winners.
Thanks you to all of our sponsors, nominees and winners. Without your support, contribution and participation it would not have been possible to return.
The award winners in full:
Global Derivatives House of the Year
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
J.P Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Societe Generale
UBS
Global Equity Derivatives House of the Year
UBS
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
J.P Morgan
Morgan Stanley
Societe Generale
Global FX Derivatives House of the Year
Citi
Bank of America
Barclays
Goldman Sachs
HSBC
JP Morgan
UBS
Credit Derivatives House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Natixis
Credit Suisse
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Nomura (for more on Nomura's success, click here)
Bank of America
BNP Paribas
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Natixis
Structured Products House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Credit Suisse
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Natixis
Nomura
UBS
Societe Generale
Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year
BNP Paribas
Citi
JP Morgan
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
Bank of America
Research & Strategy House of the Year
BNP Paribas
Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
Goldman Sachs
Societe Generale
UBS
Clearing Bank of the Year
Bank of America
Credit Suisse
Citi
JP Morgan
HSBC
Morgan Stanley
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Overall
Citadel Securities
Virtu
XTX
Specialist Liquidity Provider - Fixed Income
Citadel Securities
Jump Trading
Susquenhanna
Specialist Liquidity Provider – Equity
XTX
Citadel Securities
Virtu
Optiver
Specialist Liquidity Provider – FX
XTX
Virtu
Optiver
Hedge Fund of the Year
Citadel
Reminiscent
Haidar
Millennium
Placement Agent of the Year
Stone Mountain Capital
Eaton Partners
Park Hill Group
Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall
Clifford Chance (to find out why Clifford Chance won, click here)
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Latham & Watkins
European Law Firm of the Year – Regulatory
Linklaters
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Mayer Brown
Simmons & Simmons
Fieldfisher
European Law Firm of the Year – Transactions
Mayer Brown
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Fieldfisher
Simmons & Simmons
Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year – Regulatory
Ashurst
Allen & Overy
Linklaters
King & Wood Mallesons
Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year – Transactions
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
King & Wood Mallesons
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Numerix
CME Data
Bloomberg
IHS Markit
TP Data & Analytics
Fenics Market Data (BGC)
Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
IHS Markit
TriOPtima
Numerix
AcadiaSoft
Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year
Droit (read about Droit's success here)
IHS Markit
OpenGamma
Bloomberg
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
MSCI
Bloomberg
FTSE Russell
IHS Markit
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Stoxx
Interdealer Broker of the Year
TP ICAP
BGC Partners
Tradition
Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
Tullett Prebon
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
Tullett Prebon
BGC Partners
ICAP
Tradition
OTC Trading Venue of the Year
Tradeweb Markets
Fenics Global Options (BGC)
Tullett Prebon
ICAP
Tradition
Bloomberg
Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
ICAP
BGC Partners
Tullett Prebon
Tradition
Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year
ICAP
BGC Partners
Tullett Prebon
Tradition
Optimisation Service of the Year
Quantile
Capitalab
TriOptima
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
LCH
CME Group
Eurex Clearing
ICE Clear
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
CME Group
Chicago Board of Options Exchange
Eurex
Nodal
Intercontinental Exchange
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Eurex (to find out what set Eurex apart, click here)
CurveGlobal Markets (LSEG)
Intercontinental Exchange
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Singapore Exchange
HK Exchange
Japan Exchange Group
Digital Index Provider of the Year
Compass Financial Technologies
CME Group
Bitwise Index Services
MVIS Digital Assets Indices