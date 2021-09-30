Global Derivatives Awards 2021 — the winners

GlobalCapital was delighted to be joined by some of the very best the derivatives industry has to offer in London on Wednesday at its Global Derivatives Awards for 2021. It was an absolute pleasure to host the newspaper's first physical event since lockdown began.

While so much has changed for so many of us in terms of how and where we work and the sort of work we are doing, these awards are remarkably consistent.

As always, we seek to reward not simply the biggest firm in each category but in particular we hope to recognise growth, innovation and those that went above and beyond for their clients and in advocating for the derivatives industry.

To identify those organisations, we sounded the market many months ago to see who you considered the best in each category and whether we needed to update the awards to reflect better the changing face of the markets.

To that end, we have added two new awards to this year’s pile: Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year and Digital Index Provider of the Year.

Having put together a shortlist of nominees for each category that we were confident reflected the best in class, our awards research team undertook an exhaustive process of listening to pitches.

They conducted over 60 of these meetings — some containing more than one awards pitch, of course — over the summer. Based on that information, we have picked who we are confident are the most deserving winners.

Thanks you to all of our sponsors, nominees and winners. Without your support, contribution and participation it would not have been possible to return.

The award winners in full:

Global Derivatives House of the Year

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

J.P Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale

UBS

Global Equity Derivatives House of the Year

UBS

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

J.P Morgan

Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale

Global FX Derivatives House of the Year

Citi

Bank of America

Barclays

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

JP Morgan

UBS

Credit Derivatives House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Natixis

Credit Suisse

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

Nomura (for more on Nomura's success, click here)

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Natixis

Structured Products House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Natixis

Nomura

UBS

Societe Generale

Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year

BNP Paribas

Citi

JP Morgan

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Bank of America

Research & Strategy House of the Year

BNP Paribas

Bank of America

Barclays

Citi

Goldman Sachs

Societe Generale

UBS

Clearing Bank of the Year

Bank of America

Credit Suisse

Citi

JP Morgan

HSBC

Morgan Stanley

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Overall

Citadel Securities

Virtu

XTX

Specialist Liquidity Provider - Fixed Income

Citadel Securities

Jump Trading

Susquenhanna

Specialist Liquidity Provider – Equity

XTX

Citadel Securities

Virtu

Optiver

Specialist Liquidity Provider – FX

XTX

Virtu

Optiver

Hedge Fund of the Year

Citadel

Reminiscent

Haidar

Millennium

Placement Agent of the Year

Stone Mountain Capital

Eaton Partners

Park Hill Group

Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall

Clifford Chance (to find out why Clifford Chance won, click here)

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Latham & Watkins

European Law Firm of the Year – Regulatory

Linklaters

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

Mayer Brown

Simmons & Simmons

Fieldfisher

European Law Firm of the Year – Transactions

Mayer Brown

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Fieldfisher

Simmons & Simmons

Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year – Regulatory

Ashurst

Allen & Overy

Linklaters

King & Wood Mallesons

Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year – Transactions

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

King & Wood Mallesons

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Numerix

CME Data

Bloomberg

IHS Markit

TP Data & Analytics

Fenics Market Data (BGC)

Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

IHS Markit

TriOPtima

Numerix

AcadiaSoft

Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year

Droit (read about Droit's success here)

IHS Markit

OpenGamma

Bloomberg

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

MSCI

Bloomberg

FTSE Russell

IHS Markit

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Stoxx

Interdealer Broker of the Year

TP ICAP

BGC Partners

Tradition

Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Tullett Prebon

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Tullett Prebon

BGC Partners

ICAP

Tradition

OTC Trading Venue of the Year

Tradeweb Markets

Fenics Global Options (BGC)

Tullett Prebon

ICAP

Tradition

Bloomberg

Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

ICAP

BGC Partners

Tullett Prebon

Tradition

Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

ICAP

BGC Partners

Tullett Prebon

Tradition

Optimisation Service of the Year

Quantile

Capitalab

TriOptima

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

LCH

CME Group

Eurex Clearing

ICE Clear

Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

CME Group

Chicago Board of Options Exchange

Eurex

Nodal

Intercontinental Exchange

European Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Eurex (to find out what set Eurex apart, click here)

CurveGlobal Markets (LSEG)

Intercontinental Exchange

Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Singapore Exchange

HK Exchange

Japan Exchange Group

Digital Index Provider of the Year

Compass Financial Technologies

CME Group

Bitwise Index Services

MVIS Digital Assets Indices