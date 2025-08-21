Our editorial-led roundtables and thought leadership pieces offer sponsors and speakers a trusted platform to engage with the market — and each other.

If you’d like to propose a topic for an upcoming roundtable or take part as a speaker, you can do so by filling out the form. We welcome ideas and input from across the capital markets landscape.

Every speaker has the opportunity to review and approve their quotes before publication, so you can speak freely, knowing your voice will be represented accurately.

Why issuers take part:

