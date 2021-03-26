All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Equity Awards

  • ECM Awards
    Polls and Awards
    ECM Bank of the Year for Green Equity Deals — Societe Generale
    GlobalCapital, March 26, 2021
    The environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda finally arrived in equity capital markets in 2020 with a flurry of activity across IPOs and convertible bonds.
  • Polls and Awards
    Best Bank for Small Cap Equity Capital Markets – Berenberg
    GlobalCapital, March 26, 2021
    Raising equity can be hard for small and mid-cap corporates in Europe. Too small to attract the bulge bracket banks, too big for local brokers to handle — but for Berenberg an opportunity to expand beyond its 430 year-old roots in Germany.
  • ECM Awards
    Polls and Awards
    Best Equity Capital Markets Advisor — Rothschild & Co
    GlobalCapital, March 26, 2021
    Equity capital markets advisors had their work cut out for them in 2020. Throughout the year, their services were in high demand due to everything from Covid-related recapitalisations and marquee IPOs for technology-sector stars, to a resurgent equity-linked market, a boom in special purpose acquisition companies, and rising investments in unlisted equity.
  • ECM Awards
    Polls and Awards
    ECM Bank of the Year for Capital Raises Related to Covid-19 — HSBC
    GlobalCapital, March 26, 2021
    Investment bankers tend to always talk about standing behind their corporate clients in tough times. Last year HSBC stood out for putting those words into action.
  • 2020_covid_Alamy_575x375_March25_2021
    Equity
    Equity Capital Markets Awards 2020: A year like no other
    Sam Kerr, March 26, 2021
    Last year GlobalCapital was forced to abandon our 2019 Equity Capital Markets Awards dinner because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Little did we know that what seemed like a brief crisis would transform all our lives in the way it has. But despite the huge pressure of the virus and its dramatic impact on stockmarkets, the equity capital markets rose to the challenge in 2020, enabling many companies to raise vital capital to mend broken balance sheets and even to complete IPOs, all without executives having to leaving their home countries — or even their homes. After an extraordinary year, GlobalCapital is pleased to recognise the truly outstanding achievements in ECM.
  • ECM_award_globalcapital_concept_pic_575x375.jpg
    Equity
    GlobalCapital ECM Awards 2020: JDE Peet’s and Goldman win big
    Sam Kerr, March 25, 2021
    GlobalCapital is pleased to reveal the winners and nominees of its 2020 Equity Capital Markets Awards.
  • Covered_bond_awards_575x375
    Equity
    GlobalCapital ECM awards: polls open
    Sam Kerr, January 22, 2021
    GlobalCapital has launched the process to decide the winners of our Equity Capital Markets Awards for 2020. The results will be announced at the end of March.
  • FDJ_rider_France_alamy_575x375_March27_2020.jpg
    Equity
    FDJ IPO wins big at GlobalCapital equity awards
    Sam Kerr, March 27, 2020
    GlobalCapital may not have been able to celebrate its Equity Capital Markets Awards in person with the winners this year but we are no less delighted to be able to reveal who they are and those winners are no less deserving for it. We fully intend that the dinner will return next year but for the meantime, here are some of the highlights from this year’s crop. Our congratulations to all.
  • Societe_Generale_27Mar20_PA_575x375
    Equity
    Société Générale: French ECM’s serial winner
    David Rothnie, March 27, 2020
    For consistency and execution, Société Générale is GlobalCapital’s best bank for equity capital markets in France and Benelux.
  • HSBC_Hong_Kong_HQ_27Mar20_PA_575x375
    Equity
    HSBC builds up converts into success story
    David Rothnie, March 27, 2020
    HSBC entered Europe’s top three in the equity-linked league tables in 2019, capping a multi-year rise with a series of firsts and eye-catching deals.
  • GC_ECM_Awards_logo_230x150
    Equity
    GlobalCapital ECM Awards 2019: the poll is open
    Sam Kerr, January 09, 2020
    The poll is open for GlobalCapital’s Equity Capital Markets Awards for 2019 and we invite market participants to have their say on the best performers of last year. The results will be announced at our fifth annual ECM Awards Dinner on Wednesday, March 18 in London — so please save the date.
  • London fotolia
    Equity
    GlobalCapital ECM Award winners revealed
    GlobalCapital, March 20, 2019
    GlobalCapital announced the winners of its 2018 Equity Capital Markets Awards at our annual Awards dinner in London on Tuesday night. Adyen, Knorr-Bremse, Netcompany and Neoen were among the deals that won prizes as company founders, CFOs and senior managers mingled with leading investment bankers.

