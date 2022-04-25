Goldman Sachs and Allfunds star in GlobalCapital ECM Awards

GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the winners of its Equity Capital Markets Awards 2021. The full list of winners is below.

The GlobalCapital Awards are the only ones that celebrate the highest achievements in this vitally important capital market in EMEA.

The Awards for the Deals of the Year and Best Non-Bank Market Participants were decided with direct input from the ECM market through a poll conducted online earlier this year. GlobalCapital’s editorial team then made the final judgement.

We believe these Awards truly reflect the opinion of the market as to the overall Deal of the Year and another 12 deals that we have commended as Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of the Year.

The editorial team decided the Awards for the Banks of the Year in Equity Capital Markets based on our knowledge of the market and market research, including pitches from many of the leading investment banks in the market.

GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and runners-up, and thanks all who supported the Awards by pitching and voting in the poll.

GlobalCapital Equity Capital Markets Awards 2021

Banks of the Year in Equity Capital Markets

Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year

Goldman Sachs

IPO Bank of the Year

Morgan Stanley

Block Trade Bank of the Year

Goldman Sachs

Equity-Linked Bank of the Year

HSBC

ECM Bank of the Year for M&A Capital Raises

JP Morgan

ECM Bank of the Year for Green and ESG-Related Equity Deals

Citi

ECM Bank of the Year for Spacs

Citi

Best Corporate Broker

Morgan Stanley

Bank of the Year for Small Cap ECM

Berenberg

ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets

Citi

ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland

Jefferies

ECM Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux

BNP Paribas

ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Deutsche Bank

ECM Bank of the Year in Italy

Mediobanca

ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia

BNP Paribas

ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic region

Morgan Stanley

Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year

Allfunds Group

€2.16bn IPO, 23 April 2021

BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)

Bank of America, Barclays, CaixaBank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, ING (bookrunners)

Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2021

(in alphabetical order)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC)

$1.2bn exchangeable bond, into shares in Adnoc Distribution, 26 May 2021

Citi (global coordinator)

Simultaneous $445m selldown of shares in Adnoc Distribution

Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank (global coordinators)

Darktrace

£190m IPO, 30 April 2021

Jefferies, Berenberg, KKR (global coordinators)

Deutsche Lufthansa

€2.16bn rights issue, 6 October 2021

Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan (global coordinators)

Barclays, BNP Parbas, Commerzbank, HSBC, UniCredit, Credit Agricole, DZ Bank, LBBW, SMFG, Société Générale (bookrunners)

EQT

Skr23.35bn (€2.3bn) block trade, 7 September 2021

Morgan Stanley, SEB (global coordinators)

BNP Paribas, Carnegie, JP Morgan (bookrunners)

Greenvolt

€150m IPO, 13 July 2021

BNP Paribas, CaixaBank (global coordinators)

Santander, JB Capital Markets (bookrunners)

Oxford Nanopore

£603m IPO, 30 September 2021

Bank of America, Citi, JP Morgan (global coordinators)

Barclays, Berenberg, Guggenheim Partners, Numis Securities, RBC Capital Markets (bookrunners)

Piraeus Financial Holdings

€1.38bn primary block trade, 23 April 221

Goldman Sachs, UBS (global coordinators)

Ambrosia Capital, Axia Vetures, BNP Paribas, Euroxx Securities, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Piraeus Securities (bookrunners)

Saudi Telecom

Sr12bn ($3.2bn) fully marketed secondary offering, 10 December 2021

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Saudi National Bank (global coordinators)

Citi, Credit Suisse (bookrunners)

Tryg

Dkr37bn (€5bn) rights issue, 23 March 2021

Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)

Volvo Cars

Skr23bn (€2.3bn) IPO, 29 October 2021

Goldman Sachs, SEB (global coordinators)

BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nordea (bookrunners)

Vonovia

€8bn rights issue, 8 December 2021

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Société Générale (global coordinators)

BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, LBBW, UBS, UniCredit (bookrunners)

Wise

Direct listing, 7 July 2021

Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (financial advisers)

Citi (co-adviser)

Non-Bank Market Participant Awards

Best Equity Capital Markets Adviser

Rothschild & Co

2 Lazard

3 STJ Advisors

4 Lilja & Co

Best Law Firm for ECM

Linklaters

2 White & Case

Best Private Equity Firm at Using the Equity Capital Markets

EQT

2 KKR

3= Cinven

3= CVC

Most Influential Long-Only ECM Investor

Capital Group

2 BlackRock

3 Fidelity Investments

Most Influential Hedge Fund ECM Investor

Millennium

2 Marshall Wace

3 Ghisallo Capital Management

Most Influential Equity-linked Investor

Citadel

2 Sculptor Capital Management

3 DE Shaw