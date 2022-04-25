Goldman Sachs and Allfunds star in GlobalCapital ECM Awards
Full results revealed: Morgan Stanley, HSBC, JPM and Citi also win top Awards
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce the winners of its Equity Capital Markets Awards 2021. The full list of winners is below.
The GlobalCapital Awards are the only ones that celebrate the highest achievements in this vitally important capital market in EMEA.
The Awards for the Deals of the Year and Best Non-Bank Market Participants were decided with direct input from the ECM market through a poll conducted online earlier this year. GlobalCapital’s editorial team then made the final judgement.
We believe these Awards truly reflect the opinion of the market as to the overall Deal of the Year and another 12 deals that we have commended as Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of the Year.
The editorial team decided the Awards for the Banks of the Year in Equity Capital Markets based on our knowledge of the market and market research, including pitches from many of the leading investment banks in the market.
GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and runners-up, and thanks all who supported the Awards by pitching and voting in the poll.
GlobalCapital Equity Capital Markets Awards 2021
Banks of the Year in Equity Capital Markets
Equity Capital Markets Bank of the Year
Goldman Sachs
IPO Bank of the Year
Morgan Stanley
Block Trade Bank of the Year
Goldman Sachs
Equity-Linked Bank of the Year
ECM Bank of the Year for M&A Capital Raises
JP Morgan
ECM Bank of the Year for Green and ESG-Related Equity Deals
Citi
ECM Bank of the Year for Spacs
Citi
Best Corporate Broker
Morgan Stanley
Bank of the Year for Small Cap ECM
ECM Bank of the Year in Emerging Markets
Citi
ECM Bank of the Year in the UK and Ireland
ECM Bank of the Year in France and the Benelux
BNP Paribas
ECM Bank of the Year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Deutsche Bank
ECM Bank of the Year in Italy
Mediobanca
ECM Bank of the Year in Iberia
BNP Paribas
ECM Bank of the Year in the Nordic region
Morgan Stanley
Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year
Allfunds Group
€2.16bn IPO, 23 April 2021
BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)
Bank of America, Barclays, CaixaBank, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, ING (bookrunners)
Outstanding Equity Capital Markets Deals of 2021
(in alphabetical order)
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC)
$1.2bn exchangeable bond, into shares in Adnoc Distribution, 26 May 2021
Citi (global coordinator)
Simultaneous $445m selldown of shares in Adnoc Distribution
Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank (global coordinators)
Darktrace
£190m IPO, 30 April 2021
Jefferies, Berenberg, KKR (global coordinators)
Deutsche Lufthansa
€2.16bn rights issue, 6 October 2021
Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan (global coordinators)
Barclays, BNP Parbas, Commerzbank, HSBC, UniCredit, Credit Agricole, DZ Bank, LBBW, SMFG, Société Générale (bookrunners)
EQT
Skr23.35bn (€2.3bn) block trade, 7 September 2021
Morgan Stanley, SEB (global coordinators)
BNP Paribas, Carnegie, JP Morgan (bookrunners)
Greenvolt
€150m IPO, 13 July 2021
BNP Paribas, CaixaBank (global coordinators)
Santander, JB Capital Markets (bookrunners)
Oxford Nanopore
£603m IPO, 30 September 2021
Bank of America, Citi, JP Morgan (global coordinators)
Barclays, Berenberg, Guggenheim Partners, Numis Securities, RBC Capital Markets (bookrunners)
Piraeus Financial Holdings
€1.38bn primary block trade, 23 April 221
Goldman Sachs, UBS (global coordinators)
Ambrosia Capital, Axia Vetures, BNP Paribas, Euroxx Securities, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Piraeus Securities (bookrunners)
Saudi Telecom
Sr12bn ($3.2bn) fully marketed secondary offering, 10 December 2021
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Saudi National Bank (global coordinators)
Citi, Credit Suisse (bookrunners)
Tryg
Dkr37bn (€5bn) rights issue, 23 March 2021
Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley (global coordinators)
Volvo Cars
Skr23bn (€2.3bn) IPO, 29 October 2021
Goldman Sachs, SEB (global coordinators)
BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nordea (bookrunners)
Vonovia
€8bn rights issue, 8 December 2021
Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Société Générale (global coordinators)
BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan, LBBW, UBS, UniCredit (bookrunners)
Wise
Direct listing, 7 July 2021
Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (financial advisers)
Citi (co-adviser)
Non-Bank Market Participant Awards
Best Equity Capital Markets Adviser
Rothschild & Co
2 Lazard
3 STJ Advisors
4 Lilja & Co
Best Law Firm for ECM
Linklaters
2 White & Case
Best Private Equity Firm at Using the Equity Capital Markets
EQT
2 KKR
3= Cinven
3= CVC
Most Influential Long-Only ECM Investor
Capital Group
2 BlackRock
3 Fidelity Investments
Most Influential Hedge Fund ECM Investor
Millennium
2 Marshall Wace
3 Ghisallo Capital Management
Most Influential Equity-linked Investor
Citadel
2 Sculptor Capital Management
3 DE Shaw