Czech Republic
Central and eastern European telecoms provider PPF Telecom has clinched the support of its noteholders for amendments to its bond documentation that will grant it greater flexibility to acquire assets.
A handful of bond mandates from the CEEMEA region this week suggests that issuer confidence may be on the rise across emerging markets after a particularly turbulent period of sell-offs in US Treasury bonds.
CTP Logistics, a commercial property developer based in the Czech Republic, began bookbuilding for its IPO on the Amsterdam stock exchange on Wednesday.
CTP Logistics, a commercial real-estate developer based in the Czech Republic, has launched an IPO on the Amsterdam stock exchange.
EP Infrastructure, the Czech Republic-headquartered energy infrastructure group, launched a euro bond on Tuesday. By midday, books had almost reached €3bn.
EP Infrastructure, the Czech Republic-headquartered energy infrastructure group has mandated banks to syndicate a bond in euros. Though much of supply from the CEE region last year came from sovereigns, market participants believe now is a good time for corporates to issue in debt markets.
Česká zbrojovka Group (CZG), a Czech firearms company, has mandated banks to arrange a local currency bond, which investors say is a developing trend. The bond will contribute to CZG’s planned acquisition of US arms major Colt.
A double-digit spread over mid-swaps is still possible in covered bonds from Poland, Slovakia and Dutch conditional pass-though deals, suggesting scope for performance is strongest in these markets, said bankers on Wednesday.
Komerční banka (KB), a partially owned subsidiary of Société Générale, has mandated leads for the first fully distributed euro benchmark covered bond from the Czech Republic, paving the way for other major lenders to follow suit.
Emerging market corporate bond supply grew on Thursday, with a strong showing from the Central and Eastern European region added to by Czech Gas Networks.
Assicurazioni Generali and Uniqa Insurance are each looking at selling tier two capital from their green bond frameworks, using a quieter period in the new issue markets to explore more complicated and multi-faceted transactions.
The coming months are crucial in determining how ambitious the European Union will be in decarbonising its economy to fight climate change over the next decade.