Covered Bond Opinion

Until the European Central Bank starts to pull back from providing such cheap repo lending, issuers have little incentive to diversify their funding
If the European Central Bank is serious about promoting banking sector consolidation, it must wean issuers off the Targeted Long Term Refinancing Operation
Central banks’ control was once limited to financial matters — they squatted in the corner, largely unseen. Now, they are stars in the drama — active, talkative stewards of the economy. Society looks to them to solve its problems; not to synch with government, but to make up for its deficiencies.
Communication is the only real policy tool where the European Central Bank still has wiggle room.
The build-up of court cases during the pandemic has rendered the investment profile of mortgage performance — a key metric for structured finance investors — ever more difficult to predict.
Is finance about to break out of the cocoon in which it has pupated for decades, and become a completely different life form?
Banks that have access to diverse pockets of demand will be far better equipped to deal with any contraction in central bank liquidity, which could occur if high inflation spooks policy makers and markets.
Does the world need another taxonomy of what is green?
The skittish state of investor demand that was recently on display in covered bonds may herald a reassessment of credit, particularly as spreads are back to pre-pandemic levels and seemingly have limited potential for further performance.
Hedge funds have taken a lot of heat for their role in inflating order books and flexing spreads, only to flip out and take profits at the first opportunity. But despite the awkward and at times antagonistic presence of such funds, issuers are coming to learn that they are probably better off having them in the order book than not.