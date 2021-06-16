Bond Awards
GlobalCapital reveals today the winners of its Bond Awards 2021, including celebration of the achievement of top corporate banks and issuers — and Lifetime Achievement Awards for two of Europe’s most prominent corporate funding officials.
The immediate need for corporates in Europe during the Covid-19 crisis was to quickly tap liquidity but after debt capital markets re-opened, thoughts turned to future-proofing business models, balance sheets and funding strategies. BNP Paribas was perfectly placed to have those discussions with clients with an integrated coverage model that provided neutral capital structure advice.
The last year has seen green, social and sustainability-linked bonds go mainstream in almost every corner of the market, from sovereigns, to financial institutions and corporates.
The green and SRI bond market has been through a dizzyingly fast development over the past year, powered by the appearance of some of the world’s largest public sector issuers, with two green bond entrants from the G7 and the return of a third. Crédit Agricole CIB, with its long-established ESG credentials, has been at the heart of the action.
The European bond market for financial institutions has swung away from liquidity and towards capital, while ESG is becoming an ever-more important theme. Successful lead managers have needed expertise across all these areas, as well as the global distribution capability to help issuers find opportunities wherever and whenever they arise, a recipe well-suited to HSBC.
A huge year for sovereign funding programmes and the emergence of the European Union as an issuer made for a far more dynamic sovereign, supranational and agency bond market than ever before. The trends played to JPMorgan’s strengths, whether it was the opening up of the ultra-long end of the euro market, the shift to more sovereign syndications over auctions, or the rise and rise of green and social bonds.
By staying close to clients, whether the largest sovereigns or small, new economy firms, JPMorgan has delivered across the league tables and beyond.
Consistency, predictability and transparency were the watchwords for Moody’s financial institutions team over the last year as it navigated the extraordinary conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Corporate debt issuers were in the eye of the storm when the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year and around the globe and across sectors each was affected very differently. Moody’s consistent and transparent approach was crucial to helping investors navigate the period.
The primary debt markets have been looking for fintech solutions to reduce the administration costs of frequent shelf issuance for as long as MTN programmes have been in existence. Origin Markets has delivered a flexible system that at last digitalises every step involved in the creation of a security from its definition through to its settlement.
The Maple bond market has enjoyed another strong year and is an increasingly attractive option for SSA issuers seeking investor diversification while the rise of social bonds alongside green is proving a good match with local investor demand. RBC Capital Markets, with an integrated onshore and offshore capability and global public sector team has been at the forefront of these developments.
The investment grade bond market has enjoyed a strong run over the last year but it also presented new challenges for corporate treasurers as green and social bond frameworks went mainstream while balance sheets needed strengthening. Rothschild & Co. was there to help clients navigate the challenges.