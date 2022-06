GlobalCapital's Bond Awards — full results revealed

The primary bond market returned in force on Wednesday night, attending GlobalCapital's Bond Awards Gala Dinner at the Landmark Hotel in central London.

After two years of lockdown, leading issuers, bankers and investors joined together to celebrate their achievements of the last year, across the SSA, FIG, corporate and emerging market sectors.

Awards across a host of categories were handed out, including Most Impressive Corporate Borrower (Vonovia), Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team (KfW) and Overall Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer (Chile).

Key bank awards such as Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds (JP Morgan), Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Green/SRI Capital Markets (Crédit Agricole CIB) and Most Impressive Emerging Market Origination Banker (Borys Matiash, BNP Paribas) were also revealed on stage.

In addition, two lifetime achievement awards were given out, for Bart Van Dooren, formerly of BNG, and Eila Kreivi of the European Investment Bank.

While these two awards and their recipients were extremely popular with the audience, the standout moment of the evening came when Yuriy Butsa, Ukraine's government commissioner for public debt management, came to the stage to accept his CEE Funding Official of the Year award. The entire audience rose to its feet and applauded his remarkable achievements.

GlobalCapital would like to thank all those who attended the event and helped make it such an enjoyable evening.

Not all the awards were revealed on the night. Please find below a full list of the results.

GENERAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Primary Capital Markets

Goldman Sachs

2 JP Morgan

3 Société Générale

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker

Tanguy Claquin, Crédit Agricole CIB

2 Caroline Haas, NatWest Markets

3= Julie Edinburgh, Credit Suisse

3= Clark Gard, JP Morgan

3= Anjuli Pandit, HSBC

3= Amanda Vainio, MUFG

3= Myriam Zapata, BNP Paribas

SUPRANATIONAL, SOVEREIGN AND AGENCY BOND AWARDS

SSA BORROWER AWARDS

Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team

KfW

2 European Investment Bank

3 European Union

Most Innovative SSA Issuer

European Investment Bank

2 World Bank

3 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Most Impressive SSA Issuer across Multiple Markets

World Bank

2 KfW

3 EIB

Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars

European Investment Bank

2= KfW

2= World Bank

4 Asian Development Bank

Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros

European Union

2 KfW

3 EIB

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team

United Kingdom

2 Italy

3 France

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team

European Investment Bank

2 World Bank

3 European Union

Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Over €30bn

KfW

2 Cades

Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Under €30bn

BNG Bank

2 Kommunalbanken

3 NWB Bank

Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Ontario

3 Québec

Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

European Investment Bank

2 European Union

3 World Bank

Most Impressive Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

United Kingdom

2 Germany

3 Italy

Most Impressive Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

BNG Bank

2 KfW

3 MuniFin

Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

North Rhine-Westphalia

2 Hessen

3 Ontario

Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer

KfW

2 World Bank

3 EBRD

Most Impressive SSA Borrower in Using New Technology for Primary Capital Markets

European Investment Bank

2 World Bank

3 MuniFin

SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official

Martin Duffell, UK

Davide Iacovoni, Italy

(joint winners)

3 Sir Robert Stheeman, UK

4 Fabrizio Tesseri, Italy

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official

Sandeep Dhawan, European Investment Bank

2 Andrea Dore, World Bank

3 Siegfried Ruhl, European Union

Most Impressive Agency Funding Official

Otto Weyhausen-Brinkmann, KfW

2 Mascha Ketting-Schell, BNG Bank

3 Jörg Graupner, KfW

SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Deutsche Bank

3 Citi

Coming Force in SSA Bonds

BMO

2= Danske Bank

2= TD Securities

Most Impressive Bank for SSA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole CIB

2= BNP Paribas

2= HSBC

4 NatWest Markets

Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team

Barclays

2 JP Morgan

3= Bank of America

3= TD Securities

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Deutsche Bank

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive SSA House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 Deutsche Bank

3 Crédit Agricole

Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars

Citi

2 JP Morgan

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling

RBC Capital Markets

2 Barclays

3 NatWest Markets

Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies

RBC Capital Markets

2 Danske Bank

3 TD Securities

Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market

RBC Capital Markets

2 TD Securities

3 BMO

Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market

Nomura

2= Daiwa

2= Mizuho

2= MUFG

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs

JP Morgan

2 Deutsche Bank

3= Bank of America

3= HSBC

SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker

Ebba Wexler, Citi

2 François Planque, Bank of America

3 François Villemain, Barclays

Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker

Keith Price, JP Morgan

2 Neal Ganatra, Deutsche Bank

3 Asif Sherani, HSBC

Rising Star SSA Bond Banker

Tina Nguyen, JP Morgan

2= Assiya Khan, JP Morgan

2= Jake Webster, Morgan Stanley

2= Marium Zaidi, BNP Paribas

OTHER SSA AWARDS

Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds

BlackRock

2 Pimco

3= Allianz Global Investors

3= Amundi

Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds

S&P Global

2 Moody’s

3 Fitch Ratings

Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds

Clifford Chance

2 Linklaters

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds

Sustainalytics

2 Cicero

3 ISS ESG

Best Fintech for Primary Market Operations

Origin

2 Agora

3 NowCM

Best Secondary Market Trading Platform

Tradeweb

2 Bloomberg

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BOND AWARDS

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower

BPCE

2 Société Générale

3 Banco Santander

Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower

BPCE

2 Berlin Hyp

3 UBS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital

Rabobank

2 Intesa-Sanpaolo

3 BPCE

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt

Société Générale

2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

3 BPCE

Most Impressive Debut Financial Institution Issuer

Macif

2 Arion Banki

3 Equitable

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at using Liability Management

Lloyds Bank

2 Rabobank

3 NatWest

Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Société Générale

2 Berlin Hyp

3 Allied Irish Banks

Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer

BNP Paribas

2 Bank of Nova Scotia

3 BPCE

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official

Agathe Zinzindohoue, Société Générale

2 Arnaud Mezrahi, Société Générale

3 Petra Mellor, Nordea

Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official

Arnaud Mezrahi, Société Générale

2 Sietske De Bruine, ING

3 Krishan Hirani, Nationwide Building Society

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds

Bank of America

2 JP Morgan

3 Natixis

Coming Force in Financial Institution Bonds

Santander

2 Natixis

3 NatWest Markets

Most Impressive Financial Institution Coverage Team

Bank of America

2 Citi

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institutions

Citi

2= Bank of America

2= JP Morgan

4 Goldman Sachs

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital

Bank of America

2 JP Morgan

3= Goldman Sachs

3= Morgan Stanley

Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Debt

JP Morgan

2 BNP Paribas

3 Citi

Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt

Natixis

2 HSBC

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Green/SRI Capital Markets

Crédit Agricole CIB

2 ING

3 BNP Paribas

Most Impressive Bank for Regulatory Advice for Financial Institutions

Citi

2 Bank of America

3 JP Morgan

Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions

Bank of America

2 JP Morgan

3 Citi

Most Impressive FIG House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 Deutsche Bank

3 Barclays

Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars

JP Morgan

2 Bank of America

3 Citi

Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling

NatWest Markets

2 Barclays

3 RBC Capital Markets

Most Impressive FIG House in Yen

Nomura

2 Mizuho

Most Impressive FIG House in Swiss Francs

UBS

2 Credit Suisse

3 Zürcher Kantonalbank

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions

Citi

2 JP Morgan

FIG BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker

Sébastien Julienne, Natixis

2= David Hague, Nomura

2= Michael Spies, Citi

Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker

Matteo Benedetto, Morgan Stanley

Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole CIB

(joint winners)

3= Edward Markham, Goldman Sachs

3= Dharit Patel, Bank of America

3= Damian Saunders, BNP Paribas

Rising Star FIG Bond Banker

Tullio Genero, Santander

OTHER FIG BOND AWARDS

Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds

BlackRock

2= Pimco

2= Amundi

4 Norges Bank

Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds

Moody’s

2 S&P Global

3 Fitch Ratings

Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds

Allen & Overy

2 Linklaters

3 Clifford Chance

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds

ISS ESG

2 Sustainalytics

3 Moody’s ESG Solutions

Best Fintech for Primary Market Operations

Origin

2= Agora

2= BOTS

Best Secondary Market Trading Platform

Bloomberg

2 Tradeweb

CORPORATE BOND AWARDS

CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Borrower

Vonovia

2 Haleon

3= BP

3= Volkswagen

Most Innovative Corporate Borrower

Eli Lilly

2 Eni

3 Enel

Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

2 Eli Lilly

3 IBM

Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer

BP

2 Roche

3= Haleon

3= Nestlé

3= Vodafone

Most Impressive Borrower in Swiss Francs

Holcim

2 Roche

3 Deutsche Bahn

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team

Volkswagen

2= BP

2= Vonovia

4 Enel

Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer

TotalEnergies

2 Volkswagen

3 British American Tobacco

Best Corporate Issuer at using Liability Management

Telefónica

2 BP

Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer

Haleon

2 Daimler Truck

3 L’Oréal

Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Iberdrola

E.On

(joint winners)

3= Segro

3= Vonovia

Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer

Enel

2= Eni

2= Holcim

Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer

National Grid

2 Toyota

3 Holcim

CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official

Alessandro Canta, Enel

Claudio Menghi, Nestlé

(joint winners)

3= Patrick Halpin, BP

3= Olaf Weber, Vonovia

CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds

BNP Paribas

2 Barclays

3 Bank of America

Coming Force in Corporate Bonds

SMBC Nikko Capital Markets

2 MUFG

3 Wells Fargo

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros

BNP Paribas

2 Barclays

3 JP Morgan

4= Bank of America

4= Société Générale

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars

Bank of America

2 JP Morgan

3 Citi

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling

Barclays

2 NatWest Markets

3 HSBC

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds

Bank of America

2 BNP Paribas

3 Barclays

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advisory

JP Morgan

2 BNP Paribas

3 Barclays

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advisory

HSBC

Morgan Stanley

(joint winners)

3= Barclays

3= Crédit Agricole CIB

3= Imi-Intesa Sanpaolo

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management

Deutsche Bank

2 Citi

3 Bank of America

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate Green and ESG-Linked Bonds

NatWest Markets

2 BNP Paribas

3 Crédit Agricole

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives

Barclays

2 JP Morgan

3= BNP Paribas

3= SMBC Nikko Capital Markets

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital

BNP Paribas

2 Bank of America

3 Citi

Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer

BNP Paribas

2 Barclays

3 NatWest Markets

CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker

Rupert Lewis, BNP Paribas

2= Marco Baldini, Barclays

2= Angus Reynolds, Bank of America

OTHER CORPORATE BOND AWARDS

Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds

BlackRock

2 DWS

3 Legal & General

Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds

BlackRock

2 Amundi

3 Neuberger Berman

Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies

Rothschild & Co

2= Chatham Financial

2= Newbridge Advisors

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds

Sustainalytics

2 Moody’s ESG Solutions

3 ISS-ESG

Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds

Moody’s

2 S&P Global

3 Fitch Ratings

Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds

Allen & Overy

2 Linklaters

3 White & Case

EMERGING MARKET BOND AWARDS

EMERGING MARKET BORROWER AWARDS

Overall Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer

Chile

2 Qatar Energy

3 First Abu Dhabi Bank

Most Impressive CEE Issuer

Hungary

2= CPI Property Group

2= Ukraine

Most Impressive Middle East Issuer

First Abu Dhabi Bank

2 Qatar Energy

3 Saudi Aramco

Most Impressive African Issuer

Benin

2 Access Bank

Most Impressive Latin American Issuer

Chile

2 Mexico

Most Impressive CEEMEA Green/SRI Bond Issuer

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Most Impressive Latin American Green/SRI Debt Issuer

Chile

2 Suzano

3 Belize

EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive CEE Funding Official

Yuriy Butsa, Ukraine

2 David Greenbaum, CPI Property Group

3 Zoltán Kurali, Hungary

Most Impressive Middle East Funding Official

Rula AlQadi, First Abu Dhabi Bank

2 Talal Al-Mulla, Qatar National Bank

3 Noor Al-Naimi, Qatar National Bank

Most Impressive Latin American Funding Official

Patricio Sepúlveda, Chile

2 María del Carmen Bonilla, Mexico

EM BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for CEE Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Citi

3 BNP Paribas

Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds

HSBC

2 JP Morgan

3 Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Bank for African Bonds

Citi

2 JP Morgan

3 Standard Chartered

Most Impressive Bank for Latin American Bonds

JP Morgan

2 Bank of America

3 BNP Paribas

Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds

First Abu Dhabi Bank

2 Emirates NDB

3 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Most Impressive Local Bank for African Bonds

Rand Merchant Bank

2 ABSA Bank

3 Afreximbank

Most Impressive Local Bank for Latin American Bonds

Santander Brasil

2 Banco Itaú

3 BBVA Bancomer

Most Impressive Investment Bank for CEEMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Citi

2 JP Morgan

3 BNP Paribas

4 ING

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Latin American Green/SRI Capital Markets

JP Morgan

2 BNP Paribas

3 Crédit Agricole

EM BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive Emerging Market Origination Banker

Borys Matiash, BNP Paribas

2 Stefan Weiler, JP Morgan

Most Impressive Emerging Market Syndicate Banker

Alexander Karolev, JP Morgan

2 Matt Doherty, BNP Paribas

3 Nick Darrant, Citi

Rising Star Emerging Market Bond Banker

Aroushi Murthy, JP Morgan

2 Baiju Ganatra, BNP Paribas

OTHER EM BOND AWARDS

Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds

Fitch

2 Standard & Poor’s

3 Moody’s

Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds

BlackRock

2 Pimco

3 Barings

Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds

White & Case

2 Allen & Overy

3 Linklaters

Best Second Party Opinion Provider for EM ESG Bonds

Sustainalytics

2 Moody’s ESG Solutions

Best Secondary Market Trading Platform

Bloomberg

MarketAxess

(joint winners)

3 Euronext Dublin