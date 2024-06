GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2024: winners revealed!

GlobalCapital was pleased to gather the global bond market together on Wednesday evening to celebrate the winners of its annual Bond Awards.

The mood was upbeat, as players from across the supranational, sovereign and agency, financial institutions, corporate and emerging market bond markets came together to catch up with old friends, connect with new faces and congratulate the winners over dinner, drinks and music. A record number of participants from all corners came to the dinner.

Now in their 17th year, the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are the only awards dedicated to issuers, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and advisers in the international bond markets. They recognise performance between April 1 2023 and March 31 2024.

Uniquely, the nominees and winners are decided by the industry itself, through a survey that took place in March and April. This means that the winners reflect those that are considered by their clients and counterparts to be the very best.

The exception to the polled categories are the Lifetime Achievement awards, which are selected by the GlobalCapital editorial team. This year, the accolades were presented to Bertrand de Mazières, Judit Orel and Sir Robert Stheeman. De Mazières retired from the European Investment Bank at the end of 2023, ending a long and high profile career in public finance. Orel also retired last year, having spent almost 25 years as head of capital markets for AKK, Hungary's debt management office. Stheeman is the outgoing CEO of the UK Debt Management Office, and has been responsible for pioneering its reputation as a leading issuer in the global bond market over the past 20 years.

Congratulations to all our winners and nominees, and huge thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the poll. The full list of winners and nominees is below. Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Bertrand de Mazières — European Investment Bank

Judit Orel — Hungary

Sir Robert Stheeman — UK DMO

SSA

winners Borrower Awards Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team Winner: KfW



European Investment Bank

European Union

World Bank Most Innovative SSA Issuer Winner: African Development Bank



European Investment Bank

World Bank Most Impressive SSA Issuer across Multiple Markets Winner: World Bank



Asian Development Bank

European Investment Bank

KfW Most Impressive SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology Winner: European Investment Bank



KfW

World Bank Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars Winner: European Investment Bank



KfW

World Bank Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros Winner: European Union



European Investment Bank

KfW Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team Winner: Italy



France

Germany

Spain

UK Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team Winner: European Investment Bank



European Union

World Bank Best Agency Funding Team Winner: Agence Française de Développement

Winner: BNG Bank

Winner: KfW



CPP Investments

Export Development Canada

KBN Kommunalbanken Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team Winner: State of North Rhine-Westphalia



Île de France

Madrid

Québec

State of Berlin Most Impressive Supranational ESG Bond Issuer Winner: European Investment Bank



European Union

World Bank Most Impressive Government ESG Bond Issuer Winner: France



Austria

Canada

Germany

Italy Most Impressive Agency ESG Bond Issuer Winner: KfW



Agence Française de Développement

BNG Bank

Bpifrance

NWB Bank Most Impressive Local Government ESG Bond Issuer Winner: State of North Rhine-Westphalia



Île-de-France

State of Saxony-Anhalt Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer Winner: World Bank



European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

International Finance Corp

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official Davide Iacovoni , Italy

Etienne Lessard , Canada

Robert Stheeman , UK

Markus Stix , Austria

Fabrizio Tesseri , Italy Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official Sandeep Dhawan , European Investment Bank

Andrea Dore , International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Isabelle Laurent , European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Maria Lomotan , Asian Development Bank

Silke Weiss , European Stability Mechanism Most Impressive Agency Funding Official Jörg Graupner , KfW

Thibaut Makarovsky , Agence Française de Développement

Koen Westdjik , BNG Bank Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Official Alexander Labermeier , Hessen

Guillaume Pichard , Québec

Rodrigo Robledo , Madrid

Stefan Wegner , State of North Rhine-Westphalia Rising Star SSA Funding Official Miia Palviainen , Council of Europe Development Bank

Victor Rischmann , Agence Française de Développement

Alexander Schierlinger , OeKB Group

Joris Schoenmakers , Asian Development Bank

Sydney Siahaija , BNG Bank

Investment Bank Awards Overall Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds Barclays

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan Emerging Force in SSA Bonds CIBC World Markets

Danske Bank

Natixis

Natwest Markets

Santander Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

Natwest Markets Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets Barclays

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

Société Générale Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team Bank of America

Barclays

Citigroup

Crédit Agricole

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds Bank of America

Barclays

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

JP Morgan Most Impressive SSA House in Euros Barclays

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars Bank of America

BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup

JP Morgan

RBC Capital Markets Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling Bank of America

Barclays

HSBC

Natwest Markets

RBC Capital Markets Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies BNP Paribas

Danske Bank

Deutsche Bank

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market CIBC World Markets

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market Daiwa Capital Markets

MUFG

Nomura Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley

RBC Capital Markets

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker Alex Barnes , Citi

Dupinder Chana , Barclays

Neal Ganatra , Deutsche Bank

Benjamin Moulle , Crédit Agricole

Adrien de Naurois , Bank of America

Asif Sherani , HSBC

Yumiao Yang , Barclays Most Impressive SSA Bond Origination Banker Dorothée Amar , Goldman Sachs

Massimo Antonelli , BMO Capital Markets

Amélie Darrort , JP Morgan

Francois Planque , Bank of America

Ebba Wexler , Citi Rising Star SSA Bond Banker Philippa Cole , NatWest

Lucrezia Leone , Goldman Sachs

Lukas Lippenmeyer , Deutsche Bank

Alexander Malitsky , TD Securities

Eoin O'Connor , TD Securities Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker Laurent Adoult , Crédit Agricole

David Marques Pereira , DZ BANK

Anjuli Pandit , HSBC

Sachin Shah , ING

Myriam Zapata , BNP Paribas

Other Market Participants Best Technology Platform for the SSA Primary Bond Market Agora

NowCM

Origin Markets Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds Blackrock

PIMCO

SAFE

Wellington Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds Fitch

Moody's Ratings

S&P Global Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance

Linklaters Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds ISS-Corporate/ISS ESG

S&P/Cicero

Sustainalytics

FIG

winners Borrower Awards Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower Winner: Santander



BPCE

Crédit Agricole

Intesa Sanpaolo

Société Générale Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower Winner: Société Générale



BPCE

Crédit Agricole

Nordea

Santander Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital Winner: Santander



BBVA

ING

Société Générale

UBS Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt Winner: Santander



BPCE

Rabobank Most Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured Issuer Winner: LBBW



Montepio

Novo Banco Most Impressive FIG Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology Winner: Société Générale



no shortlist Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability Management Winner: Société Générale



CaixaBank

Intesa Sanpaolo Most Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond Issuer Winner: BPCE



AIB Group

Berlin Hyp

Crédit Agricole

Nordea Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer Winner: BPCE



Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

BNP Paribas

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official Winner: Silvana Borgatti Casale , Banco Santander



Aurelien Harff , Crédit Agricole

Arnaud Mezrahi , Société Générale Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official Winner: Marta Gonzalez Deprit , Banco Santander



Romain Dormois , Crédit Agricole

Marie-Anne Toulouse , Société Générale

Investment Bank Awards Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Morgan Stanley



Citigroup

HSBC Emerging Force in Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Santander



BBVA

Erste Group Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Morgan Stanley



Bank of America

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory Advice Winner: UBS



BNP Paribas

HSBC

JP Morgan

Morgan Stanley Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Bonds Winner: BNP Paribas



Bank of America

Deutsche Bank

Morgan Stanley

Natixis Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt Winner: HSBC



Barclays

BNP Paribas Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital Markets Winner: ING



Crédit Agricole

Deutsche Bank

HSBC Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions Winner: JP Morgan



Barclays

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Most Impressive FIG House in Euros Winner: BNP Paribas



Barclays

Deutsche Bank

Natixis

UBS Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling Winner: Barclays



HSBC

Natwest Markets Most Impressive FIG House in Swiss francs Winner: UBS



Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank Most Impressive FIG House in Non-Core Currencies Winner: Nomura



HSBC

Mizuho Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions Winner: Crédit Agricole



Citigroup

Mizuho Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond Markets Winner: HSBC



Santander

Société Générale

UBS Best Secondary Trading House for FIG Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Citigroup

Santander

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker Winner: Matteo Benedetto, Morgan Stanley



Edward Markham , Goldman Sachs

Dharit Patel , Bank of America Rising Star FIG Bond Banker Winner: Anthony Patureau, ING



Henrietta Gould , Morgan Stanley

Julia Münch , Barclays

Antonio Vilela , Barclays Most Impressive ESG FIG Investment Banker Winner: Carla La Tona , Deutsche Bank



Laurent Adoult , Crédit Agricole

Caroline Haas , Natwest

James Riley , ING

Other Market Participants Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds Winner: BlackRock



Algebris

Amundi

Pimco

Wellington Management Best Technology Platform for the FIG Primary Bond Market Winner: Origin Markets



No shortlist Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Moody's Ratings



Fitch Ratings

S&P Global Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds Winner: Linklaters



A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds Winner: ISS-Corporate



Moody's

Sustainalytics

Corporates

winners Borrower Awards Most Impressive Corporate Borrower Winner: EDF



BP

Engie

Nestlé

Siemens Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies Winner: Booking Holdings



Ford

McDonald's Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer Winner: EDF



BAE Systems

British American Tobacco

Roche

Volkswagen Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Sterling Winner: Vonovia



BT

General Motors

Kering

National Grid

Nestlé Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Swiss Francs Winner: Thermo Fisher Scientific



ABB

Fresenius

Nestlé Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team Winner: National Grid



Enel

Nestlé

Siemens Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer Winner: EDF



BT

Orange

Volkswagen Most Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology Winner: Volvo



Ørsted

Siemens Best Corporate Issuer at Using Liability Management Winner: Vonovia



British American Tobacco

Telefonica

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer Winner: Assa Abloy

Winner: Porsche Holding SE



Rewe

Sartorius Most Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond Issuer Winner: EDF



Engie

Statkraft

Volkswagen Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer Winner: Enel



Ahold Delhaize

Enel

Ferrovial

Heathrow Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer Winner: Toyota



Severn Trent

Volvo

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official Winner: Claudio Menghi, Nestlé



Andrew Binnie , BT

Bernard Descreux , EDF

Kwok Liu , National Grid

Investment Bank Awards Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds Winner: BNP Paribas



Bank of America

Barclays Emerging Force in Corporate Bonds Winner: Mizuho



Crédit Agricole

ING Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Corporate Primary Bond Markets Winner: HSBC



Bank of America

Citi

JP Morgan

Société Générale Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros Winner: Société Générale



Bank of America

BNP Paribas Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars Winner: JP Morgan



Bank of America

Citigroup Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling Winner: Barclays



Goldman Sachs

HSBC Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Non core currencies Winner: BNP Paribas



Bank of America

HSBC

SEB

Standard Chartered Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds Winner: Barclays



Bank of America

BNP Paribas

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital Winner: Citigroup



Barclays

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

JP Morgan Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advice Winner: BNP Paribas



Bank of America

Barclays

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advice Winner: JP Morgan



BNP Paribas

Société Générale Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management Winner: Deutsche Bank



BNP Paribas

JP Morgan Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and Advice Winner: Société Générale



BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

ING Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives Winner: BNP Paribas



Bank of America

JP Morgan

Wells Fargo Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer Winner: NatWest Markets



Barclays

Crédit Agricole

JP Morgan

Société Générale

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker Winner: Angus Reynolds, Bank of America



James Cunniffe , HSBC

Janusz Nelson , Citigroup

Jodie Snow , BNP Paribas Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker Winner: Nathalie Bitan, HSBC



Guy Bottrill , Société Générale

Christian Monegard , Citigroup Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker Winner: Anjuli Pandit, HSBC



Hans Biemans , ING

Eloise Boutin , Crédit Agricole

Emilie Siebenborn , BNP Paribas

Other Market Participants Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds Winner: BlackRock



APG

Wellington Management Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds Winner: BlackRock



APG

Neuberger Berman Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies Winner: Rothschild



Ernst & Young

Evercore Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds Winner: ISS-Corporate



Moody's

S&P Global

Sustainalytics Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds Winner: S&P Global



Fitch Ratings

Moody's Ratings Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds Winner: Linklaters



A&O Shearman

Clifford Chance Best Technology Platform for the Corporate Primary Bond Market Winner: Origin Markets



Bots

Ipreo

Emerging Markets

winners Borrower Awards Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer Winner: Republic of Turkey



Hungary

Public Investment Fund Most Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern Europe Winner: Hungary



Republic of Poland

Republic of Romania Most Impressive Issuer in the Middle East and Africa Winner: Public Investment Fund



Mubadala/Mamoura

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEA Winner: Hungary



Masdar

MVM

Republic of Turkey

Funding Official Awards Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern Europe Winner: Zoltan Kurali , Hungary



Karol Czarnecki , Republic of Poland

Stefan Nanu , Republic of Romania

Altug Ulker , Akbank Most Impressive Funding Official in the Middle East and Africa Winner: Rula AlQadi, First Abu Dhabi Bank



Ahmed AlRobayan , Public Investment Fund

Fahad AlSaif , Public Investment Fund

Abdulla Mubarak Abdulla Al Darmaki , Mubadala

Investment Bank Awards Most Impressive Bank for CEEMEA Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



BNP Paribas

Citi

Erste Group

Standard Chartered Most Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European Bonds Winner: JP Morgan



BNP Paribas

Citi

HSBC

Standard Chartered Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern and African Bonds Winner: Standard Chartered



BNP Paribas

Citi

HSBC

JP Morgan Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds Winner: Emirates NBD



Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Mashreqbank

Saudi National Bank Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEA Winner: BNP Paribas



Citi

ING

JP Morgan

Standard Chartered

Bond Banker Awards Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate Banker Winner: Alex Karolev, JP Morgan



Matt Doherty , BNP Paribas

Neil Slee , Goldman Sachs Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination Banker Winner: Stefan Weiler, JP Morgan



Borys Matiash , BNP Paribas

Alexis Taffin de Tilques , BNP Paribas

Boris Vladislavlev , JP Morgan Rising Star Emerging Markets Bond Banker Winner: Nicolas Enders, JP Morgan



Carmen Bereincua , Citi

Juris Kuprijanovs , BNP Paribas

Other Market Participants Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds Winner: BlackRock



Pimco

Wellington Management Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market Bonds Winner: MarketAxess



Bloomberg

MTS Markets Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds Winner: Fitch Ratings



Moody’s Ratings

S&P Global Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds Winner: Linklaters



A&O Shearman

White & Case Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG Bonds Winner: ISS-Corporate



S&P Shades of Green

Sustainalytics

