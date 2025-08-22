Bond issuer opportunities: from SSAs to banks (via Australia)

Benchmark bond issuance resumed across asset classes this week. In the SSA market, we investigated why issuers were able to build record order books for huge bonds when spreads are so tight.

We also inspected a restricted tier one deal from Allianz to see what it meant for banks looking to issue their version of that level of capital — additional tier one.

Finally, we looked at a rare trade from France's EDF in the Kangaroo market. Aussie dollar funding is of growing importance to the world's bond issuers so we looked into what the implications of this long-dated deal would be for other companies.