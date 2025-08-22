Bond issuer opportunities: from SSAs to banks (via Australia)

Ralph Sinclair
Sarah AinsworthAtanas DinovMike Turner
August 22, 2025 04:31 PM

◆ Why investors are piling into SSA bonds despite the tight spreads ◆ AT1 issuers spy chance ◆ EDF pioneers in Kangaroo market

Cricket - International Tour Match - Sussex v Australia - Day Three - BrightonandHoveJobs.com County Cricket Ground

Benchmark bond issuance resumed across asset classes this week. In the SSA market, we investigated why issuers were able to build record order books for huge bonds when spreads are so tight.

We also inspected a restricted tier one deal from Allianz to see what it meant for banks looking to issue their version of that level of capital — additional tier one.

Finally, we looked at a rare trade from France's EDF in the Kangaroo market. Aussie dollar funding is of growing importance to the world's bond issuers so we looked into what the implications of this long-dated deal would be for other companies.

