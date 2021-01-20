QNB taps CNH liquidity for Rmb1.5bn bond

Renminbi_RMB_PBoC_575px_Adobe_29May20
By Addison Gong
05.15 AM

Qatar National Bank, a frequent issuer in the offshore renminbi bond market, has sold its first deal of the year in the currency, raising Rmb1.5bn ($232m).

