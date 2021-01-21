Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel GBP400m 0.875% Dec 27

Rating:Aa3/A/AA-
Amount: £400m
Maturity:7 December, 2027
Issue/reoffer price:99.994
Coupon:0.875%
Spread at reoffer:Gilts plus 80bp
Launched: Monday, January 18
Payment date:January 25
Joint books:Barclays, NatWest Markets
Bookrunners’ comment:Following the recent non-preferred French bank deals, we identified a pocket of ...
