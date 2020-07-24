Ex-Citi bond bankers set up DCM analytics platform

By Burhan Khadbai
11.00 AM

Two former bond bankers at Citi have set up a workflow and analytics platform to help improve the efficiency of debt capital markets desks at investment banks.

The new London-based firm, Bond Origination Technologies (Bots), has been set up by Stephan Gimpel and Oliver Corstjens, who both left Citi recently. They are both listed as co-founders on LinkedIn, with Gimpel as CEO.

Gimpel left Citi last month and said he was pursuing his own ...

