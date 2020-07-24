Megaworld bags $350m from tight outing

Philippine real estate company Megaworld Corp raised $350m from bond investors on Thursday.

The firm announced its transaction on Tuesday night, with the intention of holding calls on Wednesday and opening orders on Thursday, said a syndicate head on the deal. Global co-ordinators Citi and HSBC, with lead managers and bookrunners Credit Suisse and JP Morgan, secured enough indications of interest ...