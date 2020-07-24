Huzhou LGFV bond sees unexpected enthusiasm

Investors flocked to Huzhou City Investment Development Group Co’s $300m bond, leading to a surprisingly large final book, a hefty 65bp price tightening and a headache over allocation.

Chinese local government financing vehicle (LGFV) Huzhou Investment sold its maiden dollar bond in 2017. Those $300m 4.875% notes are due in December.

It had been planning to court the international market again since the end of last year, said a syndicate banker on the deal. But ...