Rates market braces as historic EU funding task agreed

EU leaders spent 91 of the 120 hours available at their Special European Council, which concluded on Tuesday, thrashing out the bloc’s new €1.82tr budget — including the €750bn recovery fund — dubbed Next Generation EU. The decision spells dramatic changes not just for the eurozone but for its bond markets, writes Lewis McLellan.

The recovery fund will require the EU to borrow €750bn in the market over the next seven years, although the amount is likely to be front-loaded to some degree.

The programme constitutes a colossal expansion of the European Commission’s borrowing competence, which was already swollen to an unprecedented ...