UBS prints record Aussie dollar deal
UBS raised A$2.75bn ($1.96bn) with a triple tranche senior unsecured deal through its Australian branch on Thursday, printing the largest ever Australian dollar bank deal for a foreign issuer.
Before Thursday’s deal, the largest foreign branch issuance in Australian dollars came in early June, when Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp through its Sydney branch raised A$2.4bn with a similarly structured three and five year triple tranche bond, according to Dealogic.Leads ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of ...
Already a subscriber? Login
Continue reading this article
Try full access to GlobalCapitalFree trial