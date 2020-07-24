UBS prints record Aussie dollar deal

Australian_dollars_cash_rolls_Adobe_230x150
By Frank Jackman
08.15 AM

UBS raised A$2.75bn ($1.96bn) with a triple tranche senior unsecured deal through its Australian branch on Thursday, printing the largest ever Australian dollar bank deal for a foreign issuer.

Before Thursday’s deal, the largest foreign branch issuance in Australian dollars came in early June, when Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp through its Sydney branch raised A$2.4bn with a similarly structured three and five year triple tranche bond, according to Dealogic.

Leads ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of

