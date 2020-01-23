FIA begs for clarity on margin treatment

The Futures Industry Association (FIA) has called on the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to change its rules to provide more clarity on the margin treatment for separate customer accounts.

The US trade body for futures commission merchants (FCMs) wants codification of no-action relief issued by the CFTC that governs disbursement of customer margin to separate accounts of a common beneficial owner. It has also called on the CFTC to clarify its position on allocated asset recourse for ...