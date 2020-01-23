ECB toes dove line, launches strategic review, borrowers steer clear
The European Central Bank launched a strategic review of its monetary policy strategy on Thursday, but otherwise kept its fairly dovish stance on eurozone rates more or less unchanged.
“As our economies are undergoing profound changes, it is the time for a strategy review to ensure we deliver on our mandate in the best interest of Europeans,” said ECB president Christine Lagarde.The review will include a look at how “considerations such as financial stability, employment and environmental ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.